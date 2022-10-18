Bandits Attack Zamfara LG, Kill One, Kidnap Eight

Armed bandits on Monday night attacked Hayin Banki area of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killed one person, and kidnapped eight others.

Sources from the local government headquarters told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the area around 11:30 pm and started shooting sporadically.

Residents said some of the kidnapped persons were workers of a table water company and a manager of a poultry farm.

“The bandits entered Anka last night, around Hayin Banki area, and kidnapped nine people but one of the nine persons was later found dead. Many livestock were also Rustle,” the source said.

Anka Local Government Area has been experiencing various attacks since the beginning of the year and is one of the local governments recently shut down by the state government.

The Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the command has deployed tactical operatives to the area and efforts are ongoing to ensure their safe return.

He said, “it is true, we are in the situation; the command has deployed tactical operatives to the area with a view of rescuing the victims unhurt”.