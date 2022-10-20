Buhari Appoints Audu-Ohwavborua As Acting NDDC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Director of Press at the Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday, hours after Effiong Okon Akwa was sacked as NDDC boss.

Channels Television had earlier reported how President Buhari relieved Akwa of his job as the interim administrator of the commission.

“Sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from his position, the President has further approved that the most senior director in the Commission should take over the running of the affairs of the Commission in line with the Federal Government Circular dated 4th December 2017, with Ref. No. 50/S./C.2/268, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Audu-Ohwavborua will perform the duties of the Managing Director in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board.

He is the most senior director in the NDDC.