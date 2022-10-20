Ferdinand Heaps Praises On Casemiro After Performance Against Spurs

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has hailed the club’s new signing, Casemiro, for his contributions to the Red Devils’ Premier League 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Ferdinand described Casemiro’s performance for Man United against the visitors from North London at Old Trafford as “absolutely immense”.

Casemiro, who joined Man United from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, put in a shift in the midfield for Erik ten Hag’s side against Antonio Conte’s side.

United’s goals against Spurs were scored by Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel after the game, Ferdinand said, the Brazilian midfielder was a ‘fabulous’ acquisition as he makes his teammates play better.

“The moment he has got back in the team and given a run in the team, he is producing the performances that we expected, but the biggest thing, he is like the glue in the team, but also is the one that allows other players to go and perform.”

“He protects the back four, but he releases the midfielders to go and do their creative stuff. I think he is a fabulous acquisition that we have got. I thought Casemiro, positionally, was absolutely immense.”

“Fred does what Fred does. Energetic, at times, gives the ball away here and there. Again, I think that’s what Casemiro brings, I think he makes some of the players better.”