Wizkid Welcomes Second Child With Manager Jada Pollock

Singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has welcomed a second child with his manager, Jada Pollock.

Pollock broke the news in an Instagram post which showed her cradling her first son and new baby.

She accompanied the picture with a captioned that read, “Beyond a blessing. Thank God for another year.”

She met Wizkid in 2012 at the stars concert in Lagos while working with Chris Brown.

She later entered into a relationship with the music star and they had their first son, Zion Ayo Balogun, in 2017.