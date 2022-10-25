Advertisement
Buhari Appoints Special Assistant On Environment And Climate Change
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a senior special assistant on environment and climate change.
Engineer Hassan Musa recently retired from the Federal Civil Service as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment.
The approval of his appointment was contained in a letter dated October 20, 2022 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari.
