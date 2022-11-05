Advertisement

PDP: Ayu, Tambuwal, Lamido Meet With Bala Mohammed In Bauchi

Channels Television  
Updated November 5, 2022
PDP chieftains met with Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi on November 5, 2022.
PDP chieftains met with Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi on November 5, 2022.

 

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday met with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State Governor and Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido were among those present at the meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

The PDP Chairman said part of the reasons for the meeting was to discuss some developments in the party.



More on Politics

Kano APC: There Is Fire On The Mountain, Says Ado-Doguwa

Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Nullify Abia PDP Primaries

Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Uba Sani’s Disqualification

Wike Increases Number Of Special Assistants To 200,000

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV