Afenifere Not ‘Obidient’, Adebanjo Not Group’s Substantive Leader – Sowunmi

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a public affairs analyst, Biodun Sowunmi says pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere is not ‘Obidient’ or in support of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“How can Afenifere be Obidient? Papa Ayo Adebanjo is Obidient, no doubt about it. It is just a handful of them,” Sowunmi said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday.

He also said Adebanjo did not consult Afenifere chieftains before he endorsed Obi, a former Anambra State governor.

“The issue is about consultations; Chief Ayo Adebanjo has not been carrying other leaders along. That is the crux of the matter,” Sowunmi stated.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The analyst noted that Afenifere has taken a stand with the endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu by Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital on October 30, 2022.

He also said 96-year-old Fasoranti remains the leader of Afenifere and not 94-year-old Adebanjo.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Manifesto Is A Campaign Against Buhari’s Govt – Bwala

“Papa Ayo Adebanjo happens to be an acting leader, he was never made the substantive leader of Afenifere,” he said.

Sowunmi further accused Adebanjo of forming alliance with apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“The first issue is not about Obi; it is about Ohanifere, that’s forming an umbrella between Afenifere and Ohanaeze,” he said.

However, an Afenifere chieftain, Gboyega Adejumo, who spoke alongside Sowunmi on the programme on Monday, said Fasoranti handed over Afenifere leadership to Adebanjo in March 2021.

Adejumo said contrary to Sowunmi’s position, Adebanjo has spoken for Afenifere and the group is “fully Obidient”.