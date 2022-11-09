Peter Obi Vows To Restore Peace In Benue For Food Security

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has assured Benue residents of public safety and security that will improve their productive capacity, a deliberate policy to boost food production.

Obi gave the assurances at his presidential campaign held at the IBB Square Makurdi after his arrival with celebrity Nollywood icon, Kenneth Okonkwo; amongst others.

Labour party’s governorship candidate in the state, He-man Hembe had asked Obi to look into the attacks by suspected herdsmen that has left nearly two million people displaced with many lives lost.

The former governor of Anambra State lamented that the Federal Government paid lip service to halting Benue killings.

For a state tagged a civil service based economy, Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed said the Obi administration will show the people new ways to attract investment, just as the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, said it is time to change all the bad purchases Nigerians have been making, a statement that resonates with the crowd.