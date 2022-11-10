Katsina LG Leaders Promise To Deliver 100% Vote For APC

Leaders of Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State have promised to deliver 100% votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The residents comprising community and religious leaders as well as traditional title holders among other stakeholders gave this assurance on Wednesday when they paid a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu Masari of the State at the Council Chamber of General Muhammadu Buhari Government House, Katsina.

The leader of the delegation who is also the Garkuwan Daura and State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Ya’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo told the governor that the visit was to thank him for the gigantic projects undertaken across the State and to remind him of the need to implement several developmental projects for Mai’adua Local Government Area.

The projects he said include reconstruction of deteriorated roads, moving the Daura General Hospital to Mai’adua LGA, and filling the empty quarter seat of Permanent Secretary for the Mai’adua LGA which he said are the remaining campaign promises the governor had undertaken in 2015.

Gwajo-Gwajo further reacted to the recent defections of some APC members to the PDP in Mai’adua Local Government Area, describing it as ceremonial.

“We politicians know that is ceremonial, that’s why we didn’t mine them. By the time our campaign train moves to Mai’adua, you will see wonders by yourself,” he said.

“We want to assure you that, Maiadua local government is 100% APC. That’s why since the beginning of this administration, Mai’adua local government is attached to this administration. We are working to deliver Mai’adua for APC.

“We thank you for your recent visit to Mai’adua LGA to grace the Qur’anic graduation ceremony in one of our Islamiyya schools.

“You are all aware that, the Federal Government has relocated the Katsina Federal Medical Centre to Daura LGA following the establishment of a Federal Teaching Hospital in the State.

“During the 2015 electioneering campaign, the governor made some promises including moving the Daura General Hospital to Mai’adua LGA. We also have deteriorated roads, we asked His Excellency to reconstruct the damaged roads if time permits.

“We are also requesting the seat of Permanent Secretary because our quarter of Permanent Secretary is empty now. We are happy that, the governor answered all the request that before he leaves the office, he will make sure that request become reality.”