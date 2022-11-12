Burning Of 65,699 PVCs Pure Sabotage By Losers – Obi-Datti Group

The Obi-Datti Media Organisation has condemned Thursday’s destruction of 65,699 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by “losers” who attacked two of the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun and Osun states.

In a statement on Saturday, the group said the act was a pure sabotage against the Nigerian nation, her people and her future.

The group urged the Federal Government to back its promise to conduct free and credible election in 2023 by protecting INEC staff, facilities and materials from destruction.

Read full statement: