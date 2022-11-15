PHOTOS: Tight Security As Tinubu Begins Rally In Plateau

There was tight security on Tuesday at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, the Plateau State capital as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima flag off campaigns ahead of 2023 general elections.

Armed members of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps were seen at different spots of the stadium.

Supporters of the ruling party’s candidate and his running mate were also seen with clothes emblazoned with the faces of Tinubu and Shettima.

Aside from Tinubu and Shettima, other party chieftains present include the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the state governor and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong.

The council had earlier in the month released its calendar for the 2023 general elections.

According to the calendar, following Tuesday’s flag-off in Jos, the APC presidential campaign train will move across the country and end with another rally in Lagos on February 13, 2023.

Tinubu is in the race for Aso Rock’s top job alongside frontline candidates including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

See photos of the Tuesday rally: