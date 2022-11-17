N20bn Suit: Kanu Discontinues Case Against Federal Government

The Federal High Court Abuja, has discontinued a suit filed by the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu against the Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

Kanu had filed the suit through his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor seeking, among other reliefs, an order of the court directing the defendants to pay him the sum of N20 billion being general and exemplary damages.

The suit, which was before Justice Inyang Ekwo, sought to challenge the manner Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya.

READ ALSO: Wike Pledges ‘Logistics Support’ For Peter Obi’s Campaign

According to Ejimakor, the suit was discontinued for strategic reasons that would be inappropriate and unprofessional to disclose publicly.

Part of the Reliefs sought in the suit includes a declaration that the Kanu’s arrest and imprisonment at a location in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria, amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment.

A declaration that the defendants acted in bad faith and/or abused their public offices in falsely arresting and falsely imprisoning the plaintiff at the said location in Kenya and said aircraft.

An order of the court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the plaintiff the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (twenty billion naira only) being general and exemplary damages.

An order of the court directing the defendants to separately write and deliver to the plaintiff, an unreserved personal letter of apology.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had fixed Friday, November 18, for the hearing of the matter. However, Kanu’s counsel announced today that the suit has been discontinued.