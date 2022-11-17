Advertisement
Portugal Defeat Rusty Super Eagles 4-0
Qatar 2022 World Cup hopefuls Portugal turned on the style against the Super Eagles on Thursday in an international friendly, scoring a 4-0 victory against the three-time African champions.
A brace from Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes was followed by late goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario.
The Super Eagles should have reduced the deficit at 2-0 when they were handed a penalty in the 81st minute.
However, Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Denis was denied by an impressive Rui Patrício and the post.