Portugal Defeat Rusty Super Eagles 4-0

Channels Television  
Updated November 17, 2022
The Super Eagles lost to Portugal in Lisbon on November 17, 2022.
Qatar 2022 World Cup hopefuls Portugal turned on the style against the Super Eagles on Thursday in an international friendly, scoring a 4-0 victory against the three-time African champions.

A brace from Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes was followed by late goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario.

The Super Eagles should have reduced the deficit at 2-0 when they were handed a penalty in the 81st minute.

However, Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Denis was denied by an impressive Rui Patrício and the post.



