We Will Drive Nigeria’s Potential To Reality – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says if elected as president his administration will drive the enormous potential of Nigeria into reality.

He made the pledge while speaking at the APC Presidential Townhall in Owerri, the capital of Imo State on Thursday.

“Talking about potential that is pregnant with many things and never had a delivery. We will drive Nigeria’s potential to reality of delivery, of progressive life bar of industrialisation, progress, manufacturing and electricity.

“We know by empowering consumer, they definitely will empower others, the more we consume the more we produce, and if it is willingly given, expeditiously produced, stealing will stop,” the former Lagos State governor said.

Tinubu also that he will join hands with Nigerians to reverse insecurity which he said opposition parties have emphasised without really understanding what it means to be united against the scourge.

The APC presidential flag bearer emphasised the need for need for unity and and brotherhood even when though the country is made up of different tribes, ethnicity and religion.

“They don’t even remember that they were in school before and they inherited the first stanza of Nigeria’s national anthem at independence, though tribes and tongue may differ in brotherhood we shall stand.

“So I am here a Yoruba man seeking the votes and support and encouragement and prayers of an Igbo man, what the difference in that? We are both carrying the same blood looking at the same God who is the creator and believing in the unity of our country,” Tinubu said.

The venue for the townhall was filled up by party faithful as well as party chieftains which include the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, the host governor, Hope Uzodimma; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim among others.