Tinubu Accuses Atiku Of Fighting Obasanjo While Serving As VP

Bola Tinubu has accused Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of fighting his boss when he served as Nigeria’s vice president.

Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate, was vice president under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration between 1999 and 2007.

But speaking during the flag-off of the Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Warri on Saturday, the party’s presidential candidate claimed Atiku fought Obasanjo during their tenure.

“Our rivals do not have shame. They are fighting in the public, how can they think of governance?” the former Lagos State governor told the gathering.

“When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public. They were telling us how they spent money to buy cars for their girlfriends. Do they have shame? Will you vote for them again?”

READ ALSO: Wike Apologises To Oshiomhole For Supporting Obaseki’s Re-Election

A Commitment

He told the crowd of supporters that the APC will deliver its promises to Nigerians if the party wins next year’s elections as he redoubled his accusation that the PDP failed the country.

“I will commit to your progress and fulfill all the promises made to you. You are the future of this country and the heart and soul of Nigeria,” Tinubu added.

“Your environment is as important as gold mining. Your health, welfare, and dream will be realised for a stable and prosperous Nigeria.”

Aside from Tinubu, several chieftains of the APC attended the event in the oil-rich city. Some of them include the party’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), Emma Eneukwu and a former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole among others.