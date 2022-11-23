2023: Atiku Asks Women To Deliver Votes, Take Leadership

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has charged women to deliver votes for the party and take leadership positions.

He stated this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the PDP Women Campaign Council held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

According to the former vice president, nobody needs to tell him the importance of women in the political process as women have the largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

“Women are less corrupt. So, I am challenging you to provide that leadership by giving your 100 per cent at the general election next year. I charge you to display the unique attribute that God has endowed in you so we can succeed. If you want to be relevant, deliver your unit and I believe you can,” Atiku said.

“I call on you Nigerian women to come out, campaign and vote and ensure those votes are counted and protected.”

He described women as the most loyal party members, adding “that is why we are supporting women to participate in our democratic process.”

On her part, the National Woman Leader of the party, Professor Stella Attoe, noted that the PDP women will be the bedrock of mobilization and campaign for the party.

“Our strategy is top-notch and we will gather all the votes from every home, unit, ward, and local government to ensure the victory of Atiku.

“We know where the votes are and we will mobilise them to vote for our party. Nigerians cannot wait to have you restore their hopes and I believe this is the best time for Nigeria To have a leader like you.

“Women are ready to run this race for you as we hit the grassroots as we rigorously campaign for you,” she stressed.

Also speaking, the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said when the party’s presidential candidate was the vice president, he headhunted most of the women in that government.