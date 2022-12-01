Aero Contractors To Resume Flight Operations December 5

Nigeria’s oldest aviation company Aero Contractors is relaunching scheduled services in the Nigerian market to ten destinations from Monday, December 5th, 2022.

The airline suspended scheduled services on July 20 and having satisfied regulatory requirements, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authorities (NCAA) has given approval for Aero Contractors to commence operations.

The airline will be operating with Boeing 737 and Dash 8 (Q-400) servicing ten destinations. These destinations include Warri, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Benin, Yola, Sokoto, Kano, Asaba, and Calabar.

Aero Contractors is commencing operations with a new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Ado Sanusi and a new Chief Finance Officer, Charles Grant.

The airline has three business units, namely: the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), the fixed and rotary wing airline operation, and the training unit.

According to the airline’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Ado: “We are pleased and delighted to return to services after a few months. We thank all our stakeholders who have been supportive, particularly the NCAA, our management, and staff. I admit that we missed our customers dearly.

“We are determined to offer great travel experience to our customers during this season and beyond. We look forward to welcoming them on board.”