Five Nigeria Airlines Form Alliance For Improved Service Delivery

Nigeria airlines namely Air Peace, Azman Air, United Nigeria Airline, Arik Air, Aero Contractors, and Max Air have announced an alliance called the ‘Spring Alliance’, to mutually support each other’s operations and surpass the expectations of the flying public.

The carriers signed the alliance on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Lagos.

The Chairman of Air Peace and Vice-President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Allen Onyema, during the announcement said that the Spring Alliance is for the benefit of the passengers who fly with the six airlines.

“In the Aviation world, we have so many alliances airlines key into. We have the Star Alliance; there is One World and several others. And airlines decide to key into those alliances for the benefit of both the passengers and the airlines themselves.

“So, today, in Nigeria, the 8th day of March 2022, some airlines in Nigeria notably, Air Peace, Azman Air, Arik Air, Aero Contractors, Max Air & United Nigeria have decided to come together to form what we call the Spring Alliance.

“By this alliance our passengers are protected whenever there is a problem with one airline. It is our response to the complaints of the flying public, so this alliance will enable us to satisfy them,” he said.

Onyema stressed that the initiative to form the alliance is a noble one, representing a revolution in Nigeria’s aviation sector while urging other airlines to tap into the benefits offered by the alliance by joining.

He said that the Spring Alliance is not limited to Nigerian airlines alone, as other African airlines may wish to join, adding that the alliance originated from Nigeria, but is open to the world.

“This will help aviation, it will help the sustainability of our operations, it will help the cause of the flying public to experience seamless commuting whenever they choose to.

“This is where we are today, so we are hereby putting our signatories to these papers today, launching this idea that will revolutionise Nigeria’s scheduled flight operations for the better,” Onyema added.

He also thanked all the relevant aviation stakeholders, adding that “this is just the beginning. This alliance is not only for Nigerian airlines; we are looking at other airlines around the world keying into the Spring Alliance.”

The CEO of United Nigeria Airline, Obiora Okonkwo, said the alliance would revolutionise flight services for the Nigerian flying public, as passenger satisfaction is the major objective behind the formation of the alliance.