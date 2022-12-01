APC Promoting Falsehood Against Obi As Campaign Strategy – Baba-Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of focusing its 2023 campaign strategy on promoting falsehood against the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Baba-Ahmed made this allegation on Thursday at a Labour Party press conference held in Abuja.

He lamented that despite the noble objective of the recently signed Peace Accord by all political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections, those he referred to as some erstwhile major political parties appeared to have crossed the boundaries of decency.

He pointed that one of the false narratives recently being spread nationwide is that Obi is against the production of oil in the north.

Baba-Ahmed faulted the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for saying it is a disgrace to mention Obi’s name in his presence. Baba-Ahmed also did not spare his counterpart in the APC, Kashim Shettima as he condemned how he has resorted to attacking opponents at public events.

He also decried certain offensive comments made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Baba-Ahmed lamented attacks on LP offices nationwide and also the recent killing of a women leader in Kaduna, Victoria Chintex.

Read the full statement: