PDP Appoints Dogara As Atiku Campaign Council Member

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has announced former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as member with “immediate effect”.

The Director-General of the party’s PCC, Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement on Sunday, said Dogara’s appointment “is part of our continuous effect in joining hands with our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to recover our Great Country, Nigeria”.

Dogara had of late led a group of mainly All Progressives Congress (APC) members of northern extraction to adopt Atiku as candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The lawmaker representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency had condemned the APC’s same-faith ticket of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.