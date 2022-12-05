Atiku Attends Debates, Sowunmi Slams Tinubu For Shunning Invitations

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for shunning debates organised by media organisations.

Sowunmi, during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar doesn’t shun debates.

Noting that the former Vice President has been in the presidential race for a while, Sowunmi stated that he takes time out of his busy schedule to attend debates.

He, therefore, challenged the APC presidential candidate to attend debates organised by media firms once he returns to the country from the United Kingdom where he made an appearance at Chatham House on Monday.

“Atiku attends events in spite of the fact that he has been contesting for a while and when you ask him questions, he answers,” he said.

According to him, Tinubu and his team made the former Lagos governor’s health status an issue over undue publicity.

“Bola Tinubu and his team made his health status an issue when they chose to convert his knee surgery into a big event. The candidate began to go on public engagements, he was fidgeting and making mistakes that he should not make.

“If it is like that, they have to look at themselves in the mirror and know they caused it for themselves and not begin to stay in a foreign land and pretend as if all the other organisations within cannot question them. They need to come back home and start attending events.”

Sowunmi also spoke on the legal tussle rocking the PDP in his home state.

He said the case, which is before the Supreme Court, will likely be in his favour as he seeks to challenge the candidacy of Oladipupo Adebutu as the PDP flagbearer in the South-West state.

Last Thursday, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja affirmed Adebutu as the Ogun PDP candidate while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Jimi Lawal, a governorship aspirant in the state.