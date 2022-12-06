‘I Feel Blank’: Sammie Okposo’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Father’s Death

Alula, the daughter of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has described her father’s death as shocking, saying she still feels blank over the development.

The ‘Welu Welu’ crooner died last week in his Lagos home. He was 51.

About two weeks after the incident, Alula took to her social media handle to write a eulogy to her father.

“The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper …. just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes,” she wrote on Monday.

“God knows best because I know your definitely jamming with the angels, changing it for them, letting them know say Na your voice bad pass … anyways make we leave the story for the writer. BIG LOVE My G, RIP.”