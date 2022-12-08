Banditry Report 2022: ECWA Church Says 807 Members Kidnapped In Kaduna

The Evangelical Church Winning Ways (ECWA) has said that no fewer than 807 of its members were kidnapped in various attacks by bandits in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state in 2022 alone.

The church also said that several other members including its Pastors are among the victims, while 70 other members are still being held hostage by bandits with their whereabouts still unknown.

READ ALSO: Elections: Military, Security Agencies Under Pressure To Compromise But Remain Neutral – Gen Irabor

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Chairman of ECWA Kasuwan Magani District Council, Reverend Timothy Maigida disclosed that most of the attacks took place inside the churches when members were observing their weekly or Sunday services.

He lamented that the increasing rate of banditry and kidnapping have affected both religious and socioeconomic activities in the area.

He, however, asked the security agencies to be more proactive and to increase their presence in rural areas where most of the bandits attacks take place, while also calling on the government to pay attention to the welfare of the thousands of displaced people scattered across the area.