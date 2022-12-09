PHOTOS: Wike, Makinde, Sanwo-Olu Bag Doctorate Degrees

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his colleagues – Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) – on Friday received honorary doctorate degrees from Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo State.

The trio was at the foremost Anglican university in Nigeria to receive degrees in different disciplines during the institution’s 14th convocation ceremony on its campus in Oyo.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement, saying his principal was conferred with the Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

Governors Wike and Makinde were conferred Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa) respectively.

Apart from the three governors, 34 graduands were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (Ph.D.) in Mass Communication, English Language, Religious Studies, Business Administration, Computer Science, and Economics.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of, Governing Council, Chief Dr. Wole Olanipekun, said the three recipients of the university’s honorary degrees have practically demonstrated their goodness, adding that the awards were in recognition of their distinguished commitment to improvement and betterment of human life.

He said Governor Sanwo-Olu has been a tested and proven loyal public servant in Lagos State, before emerging as the Governor on May 29, 2019.

“As the 15th Governor of Lagos State, he (Governor Sanwo-Olu) continues to give meritorious service which enhances the lives of Lagos inhabitants in the various sectors of education, health, transportation, trade, and commerce. He demonstrates healthy and practical dedication to productive governance,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, said Governors Sanwo-Olu, Wike, and Makinde were selected and conferred with honorary doctorate degrees because of the good works they have been doing even before becoming governors.

“These personalities are not selected as the award recipients today, just because they are state governors. They have been selected because they are eminently qualified by virtue of the manifestations of their good works before they became governors and the benevolent extension of such works now that they are governors,” he said.

Governor Makinde who spoke on behalf of his colleague commended the university’s governing council and management for the honorary doctorate degrees.

Congratulating all the graduands, Makinde said the three governors will support Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo for the growth and development of the institution.