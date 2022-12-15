PVC: Multiple Registrants Will Not Get New Cards – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says Nigerians who registered for Permanent Voters Card (PVC) more than once will not be issued new cards.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Effanga said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday while commenting on complaints by some Nigerians who are unable to collect their PVCs since the Commission resumed distribution for new registrants.

“Remember that before now INEC had issued information that those who attempted to do multiple registrations, subsequent registrations were cancelled. Some of these persons who said they didn’t collect their cards actually fall under that and they won’t tell you that’s what happened,” Effanga said.

For some people who said they were asked to check back for their PVCs in January 2023, the INEC REC wondered if they were really told that as he said there were few instances where the cards were not available and the people affected were only told to check back.

He said there are still a few more cards INEC is expecting this week and the next.

INEC resumed the distribution of PVCs across Nigeria on Monday and is expected to end it on Sunday, 22 January, 2023. The exercise is part of the commission’s preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Large turnouts of intending voters have been reported in most PVC collection centres across the country.

INEC has been encouraging all eligible voters to collect their PVC as only those with it would be allowed to vote during the 2023 general elections.