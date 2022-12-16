Navy Promotes 55 Senior Officers, Reaffirms Loyalty To Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy on Friday promoted 55 senior officers, consisting of 25 captains and 30 commodores.

In a statement, the Navy’s spokesman, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, reaffirmed its loyalty to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Navy Board on Thursday 15 December 2022 approved the promotions of 55 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy,” the statement read.

“Breakdown of the promotion released showed that 25 Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral. In an earlier approval, 72 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.”

According to the statement, the newly promoted Rear Admirals are Garba Abubakar, Adewale Olanrewaju, Fatah Sanusi, Domnan Dangwel, Hamisu Sadiq, Olusanya Bankole, Noel Madugu, Daupreye Matthew, Emmanuel Nmoyem, Clement Atebi, Oluwole Fadeyi, Julius Nwagu, Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, John Okeke, Olatunde Oludude, Sunday Atakpa, Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, Patrick Effah, Abubakar Mustapha, Chidozie Okehie, Olusegun Soyemi, Ebiobowei Zipele, James Okosun, Ibrahim Shehu, Fredrick Damtong, Chijoke Onyemaobi, Kasimu Bushi, Suleiman Abdullahi.

The remaining two – Priston Efedue and Jamila Malafa – were both promoted to retirement.

In the Commodore category, the beneficiaries are Sola Adebayo, Stephen Ega, Mohammed Hassan, Hyacinth Nwaka, Ugochukwu Ajulu, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Francis, Mohammed Manga, Adewale Odejobi, Humphrey Oriekezie, Tamuno-Kubie Senibo, Toritseju Vincent, Badamasi Yahuza, Kennedy Ozokoye, Igbadi Abechi, Abidemi Abu, Sylvester Earthaogwa, Salisu El-Hussein, Idouye Ketebu, Ogochukwu Ogbologu, Adedotun Ogundiran, Enoch Sogbesan and Daniel Kumangari. Two of them, Lanre Ajibade and Chima Mpi, were both promoted to retirement.

On his part, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, on behalf of the officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoiced with these newly promoted senior officers and their families.

The Naval chief charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities.