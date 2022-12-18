Advertisement

‘It’s Our Destiny,’ Says Argentina Goalkeeper Martinez

Updated December 18, 2022
Argentina’s goalkeeper #23 Damian Martinez stops France’s forward #20 Kingsley Coman’s shot during the penalty shootout during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

 

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said it was “destiny” to win the World Cup after starring in the nail-biting penalty shootout victory over France in Sunday’s final.

Martinez, 30, saved from Kingsley Coman in the shootout to help Argentina to a 4-2 win after the thrilling final ended 3-3 in extra-time.

“It was a very complicated match, they came back to equalise in the game but it was our destiny to suffer,” said the Aston Villa keeper.

“All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.

“I left very young for England. I dedicate this victory to all my family.”



