DSS Arrests Suspected IPOB Leader Ama-Nlemedim In Imo

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a suspected leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Okechukwu Ama-Nlemedim.

DSS Director in the state, Wilcox Idaminabo, disclosed this Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting in Owerri. The meeting had in attendance the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Sylvia Agu.

Idaminabo said the suspect is responsible for numerous attacks on government facilities, killing of policemen and part of the team responsible for the attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in Owerri and Orlu.

According to him, the secret police and other security agencies were committed to ensuring that lasting peace reigns in the state.

While DSS operatives also dislodged the bandits’ camp at Orsu where the hoodlums had made their headquarters, Idaminabo stated that the agency’s continued raid led to the arrest of one Mike Ahize, who he said is the leader of the hoodlums in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

Items recovered from the camp included arms and ammunition and assorted charms.