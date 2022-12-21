Advertisement
INEC Secures PVCs As Hoodlums Attack Fourth Imo Office Within Three Weeks
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that its office in the Isu Local Government Area in Imo State was attacked and vandalised by hoodlums.
The Commission said the incident which occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo in less than three weeks following previous attacks in the Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri.
INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Wednesday, said the attack was reported by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Sylvia Agu.
He said that eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed, but the attackers could not access the building, adding that movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.
See full statement below:
INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION
PRESS RELEASE
ATTACK ON OUR ISU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OFFICE OF IMO STATE
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022.
Eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed. Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building. Movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.
However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safe keeping. Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.
The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.
This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri.
Festus Okoye Esq.
National Commissioner & Chairman,
Information and Voter Education Committee
Wednesday 21st December 2022