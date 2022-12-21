INEC Secures PVCs As Hoodlums Attack Fourth Imo Office Within Three Weeks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that its office in the Isu Local Government Area in Imo State was attacked and vandalised by hoodlums.

The Commission said the incident which occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo in less than three weeks following previous attacks in the Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Wednesday, said the attack was reported by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Sylvia Agu.

He said that eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed, but the attackers could not access the building, adding that movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.

See full statement below: