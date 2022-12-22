P-Square Entertains LP Supporters As Obi Campaigns In Wike’s Port Harcourt

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday, campaigned at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, was at the rally with his wife, Margaret, and several stalwarts of the party and presidential campaign council.

All i want is a better and a working government and i see that in Peter Obi. Go and collect your PVC👌🏾#ObiDatti2023 @NgLabour @PeterObi — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) December 22, 2022

The musical duo of Peter and Paul popularly called P-Square entertained the crowd made up of LP supporters.

However, embattled ally of Obi, Doyin Okupe who the party’s Presidential Campaign Council insisted is still a member was absent at the rally on Thursday.

I welcome @psquare to PH as part of my campaign and Rivers State rally team. We move! -PO pic.twitter.com/dFMR2KI6pd — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) December 22, 2022

Last month, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike promised logistics support for the campaigns of Obi; and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

P-Square in town People let us move to the Liberation Stadium Port Harcourt as Peter Obi Speaks to the people….. We keep moving Obidently & Yusfuly . pic.twitter.com/IrQZhr8rRx — Dr Yunusa Tanko (@YunusaTanko) December 22, 2022

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been at loggerheads with his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over the chairmanship of Iyorchia Ayu. Atiku, who has been to most states for campaigns, has not visited Rivers since the beginning of electioneering for 2023 general elections.

Wike has refused to campaign for Atiku and it is not clear whether he will support Obi, Kwankwaso or Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).