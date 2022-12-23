IGP Deploys Frank Mba, Six Other Police Commissioners

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed former Force spokesman, Frank Mba and six other Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations across the country.

According to a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Odejobe, Mba has been moved to the Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Other CPs newly posted are Sadiq Abubakar to the FCT Abuja; Arungwa Udo to the Department of Finance and Administration, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Bardaru Lawal to General Investigations, Force Criminal Investigations Department Annex, Kaduna; Suleiman Yusuf to Admin, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ebong E. Ebong to Admin DFA, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and Babaji Sunday to Commandant, Police College Maiduguri.

The posting followed the recent completion of the Senior Executive Course 44 at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) wherein senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force featured prominently.

The IGP has charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.

He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new Police helmsmen to enable them to perform optimally on their mandate.