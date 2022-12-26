Sanwo-Olu Condemns Lawyer’s Killing, Commiserates With Family

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned the killing of Lagos-based female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem in the Ajah area of the state on Christmas Day.

Raheem was shot when the car she was on tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

The Governor in a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, expressed shock and sadness over the mindless shooting of “a harmless citizen” by a police officer whose primary job function was to protect the same citizen.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the victim, pledging his administration’s full support and cooperation with the police authorities in their investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting, that led to the untimely death of the innocent citizen, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.

“I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate Government officers to immediately get on it. We must ensure a speedy justice for the late Bolanle. Our government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enforcers that should ordinarily protect them,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“I’m aware that the Lagos State police command have arrested, disarmed and detained the police officers involved in the shooting incident. I can assure you that the accused persons will have their day in Court and nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately. We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied.”

The governor however appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter, assuring Lagosians that the government will live up to her responsibilities and get justice for the late Bolanle Raheem.

He also prayed for the repose of the late Bolanle Raheem’s soul, asking God to grant her immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.