Buhari Greets Elder Statesman Christopher Kolade At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joy of celebrations with elder statesman, Dr Christopher Kolade on his 90th birthday.

According to a statement by the President’s media aide, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoiced with the academic, broadcaster and diplomat for his influence in every area of service to the nation, through upholding the truth.

The President praised the renowned leader for his inspiring courage to have chosen a career path that brought him dignity and honour as a teacher, and by providence rising on corporate ladders before taking up the position of High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The Buhari believed Kolade’s fear of God, love for knowledge and respect for people shaped his life of service to humanity, with clear evidence in a career profile of decency, simplicity, integrity and principled commitment to improving the lot of others.

Obiozor’s Death Immeasurable Loss To Nigeria – Buhari

As the former Chairman of the Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc turns 90, Buhari extolled his choice of returning to the Lagos Business School, Pan African University, to continue his teaching and research, after serving as High Commissioner, later accepting appointment as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university.

The President prayed that Almighty God will continue to strengthen the statesman in good health, and keep his family.