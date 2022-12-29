I’ll Prioritise Education, Youth Empowerment In Rebuilding Nigeria – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso says his government will give priority to education and youth empowerment as a means of rebuilding the country if elected in the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso stated this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital. He said vibrant youths, with their talents effectively utilised, will help the critical areas of nation building.

He decried the situation which had left Nigeria with more than 20 million out-of-school children, pledging to ensure that the children were given sound education, from primary school to tertiary level.

According to him, the socio-economic and political challenges currently confronting the country are direct consequences of poor education that has resulted in poverty and unemployment among the teeming youth.

While thanking his supporters for the warm reception, the former Kano State governor expressed optimism that NNPP would win the 2023 general elections.