Fire Razes Buildings In Port Harcourt

Fire has razed some buildings in two compounds which accommodate at least 40 households in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

The inferno around Boms Street in Elekahia Community which started at about 11 am, is said to have razed the two compounds, one containing block houses and the other consisting of wooden makeshift buildings, in less than one hour.

The fire is said to have started from one of the rooms in the block houses that were occupied by a woman and it’s strongly believed that the blaze was caused by the gas cooker she was using before the incident or incense which she usually lights up due to her religion.

Channels Television gathered that the level of damage was severe because it was difficult for fire trucks to access the populated area following the blockades mounted by merry residents who had a community carnival in the area last night.

The value of the damage and perhaps the real cause of the fire has not been ascertained by the authorities at the time of this report.