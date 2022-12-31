Nigerian Military Did Well In 2022, Terrorism Almost Dismantled – Dambazau

Former Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Abdulrahman Dambazau on Saturday, said the Nigerian military did well in 2022, adding that terrorism has been degraded and almost dismantled in the North-East.

“In terms of security, I believe that the military has done very well considering all factors. Specifically, when I refer to the North-East, insurgency and terrorism, that group has been degraded and almost dismantled. And this being attested by the Global Terrorism Index 2022,” he said on 2022 In Retrospect, a Channels Television’s Year-End Special.

The ex-COAS said each of the six geopolitical zone in the country contributed to insecurity in Nigeria in 2022.

Dambazau cited growing out-of-school children, poverty, amongst others contributed to Nigeria’s security challenges in 2022 but said insurgency has reduced generally, going by the global terrorism index.

The former army chief said tackling insecurity requires multidimensional approach and not a one-man’s business. He said adequate cooperation and collaboration among the security agencies is vital to decimating terror in 2023.

He, therefore, advocated frequent sittings of national security councils for some of the security challenges to be swiftly deliberated upon and decisions immediately taken.