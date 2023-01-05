18 Burnt To Death In Bauchi Auto Crash

Eighteen persons have died following an auto crash in Bauchi State.

The deceased were reportedly burnt to death after a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number: FKE 688 YC and a MAN Trailer which immediately went into flames as they collided.

The incident occurred Wednesday, at about 4:40pm few kilometers to Nabardo village along Bauchi-Jos highway.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, said the accident was caused by a speed violation by the bus driver.

“We were made to understand that as he was coming, he lost control and left his lane and faced an oncoming trailer and you know that the fuel tank of a hummer bus is very close to the engine. The moment it had a head-on collision, the next thing is for it to go into flames.”

He said the occupants of the vehicles could not get help immediately because, “the incident happened in a bush where there were no people, there was nobody close that could render any assistance. The whole vehicle and the occupants were burnt down to ashes completely.”

According to him, “21 individuals, comprising of 18 male adults and three children were involved in the crash. The mass burial of the corpses is ongoing by the Nigeria Police Force and Social Welfare Officers.”

The sector commander lamented that drivers are failing to observe traffic regulations despite all sensitization efforts.