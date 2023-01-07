Kebbi PDP Reps Candidate Dies After US Trip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abba Muhammed Bello, is dead.

Bello is said to have died after returning from the United States where he went to check on his father and former PDP chairman, Dr Muhammed Haliru Bello, who has been sick for a while.

The PDP candidate won the party’s ticket at the primaries held in May, where he was reported to have defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member, Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Yakubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) defector.