Atiku Seeks Security Reform, ‘Safe Return’ Of Abducted Edo Train Passengers

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the kidnap of passengers at the Ekehen Train Station in the Igbuebem Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State.

According to the police, suspected herdsmen armed with AK-47 rifles stormed the station, shooting indiscriminately before kidnapping scores of intending travellers en route to Warri, Delta State.

In a statement by the Atiku Media Office on Sunday, the former Vice President described the incident as “the latest in a long condemnable line of security breaches previously unseen in our national history.”

While condoling with victims of the attack and their families, he said, “The thoughts of my family and I are with the abducted and their families as we pray for their safe return.

“While we pray, it is important to also point out that this serves as the latest reminder on the urgent need to reform our security architecture to better safeguard the lives and properties of the Nigerian citizens.”

Atiku also noted that the country’s security apparatus must pay a greater premium to intelligence gathering and crime prevention compared to what he described as the current “reactive” approach.

See his full statement below: