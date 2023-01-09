Buhari Arrives In Yobe To Commission Cargo Airport, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Yola on Monday to inaugurate the multi-billion naira Yobe International Cargo Airport.

The President arrived at the Yobe International Cargo Airport in the company of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, after attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Adamawa State.

Other projects the President is billed to inaugurate include Damaturu Model School, New Ultra-modern market, and 500-bed capacity maternal and child hospital complex at Yobe University Teaching Hospital Damaturu.

READ ALSO: Women Deserve A Chance To Rule, Vote Binani – Buhari Tells Adamawa Indigenes

Also to be inaugurated are 2,300 housing units as well as the newly built Police Clinic all in Damaturu, the state capital.

After spending the night in the state capital, Buhari will tomorrow flag-off the APC Presidential campaign at the August 27 Stadium in Damaturu.

Also in the President’s entourage is the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as well as all the service chiefs.