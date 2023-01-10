Insecurity: Elections Must Hold, The World Is Watching, Afenifere Tells INEC

In spite of growing security concerns, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has restated the need for the forthcoming general elections to be held as scheduled.

The National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, made the call in a statement on Tuesday, in response to a warning by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the light of mounting concerns around the spate of insecurity across the country.

“But we feel that there is the need to let anyone thinking of postponement or cancellation of the elections that such a thing is and will remain unacceptable, no matter the reason,” the statement reads in part.

“We recall that in 2015, there was insecurity too to the extent that some local government areas, specifically in Borno State, were in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists. Yet elections were held. There also was insecurity in 2019 and elections were not stopped.

“In Nigeria, there is often the tendency to fly a kite. Most of the time, such kites are on policies or steps that were usually not in the best interest of the Nigerian public.

“This is why it is very important to clearly sound this note of warning without any ambiguity. This is why we are stating clearly that Nigerians are prepared for the elections just as the whole world is awaiting the elections.

“Nothing whatsoever should alter the schedule or cause is postponement let alone cancellation.”

See the full statement below: