APC Members Decamp To PDP In Katsina As Dan-Marke Takes Campaign To Ingawa

Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) members have decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Ingawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Their defection was coming on Tuesday as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Senator Yakubu Lado Dan-Marke took his campaign rally to the area.

The State PDP Chairman, Lawal Magaji Danbaci, who made the disclosure during the rally attended by thousands of party supporters, explained that their defection was due to bad leadership of the APC.

During the campaign rally, the PDP candidate decried the hardship in the state, particularly hunger and poverty in the last seven and a half years which he attributed to the bad leadership of the APC.

He also promised to provide adequate water supply to revitalize irrigation farming, ensure food security, supply fertilizers to farmers at a subsidized rate, and come up with people’s friendly government to carry all along.

“From what I can see in the faces of our people today, I am highly worried that you people have emaciated compared to 2015 and 19.

“We are really grateful for your kind reception to us with the caliber of supporters comprising both men, women, and their children to welcome us”, Dan-Marke added.

Dan-Marke further assured if elected to provide job opportunities for the teaming unemployed youths and women, build a strong economy and uplift the standard of health agriculture, and education in the state.

Earlier in his address, the Director General of the Atiku/Lado Campaign Council and immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa reminded voters not to sell their votes, describing PDP as a salvation plane they should board.

“Prepare to send APC away, use your PVCs. Your destiny is in your hands, don’t give any chance for APC to come back.

“Your serious commitment is needed to end the APC era in the next 38 days,” Inuwa noted.

It’s thirteen (13) days now after the flag-off of his campaign in the Funtua Senatorial District. He has so far covered ten (10) out of the 12 LGAs.

On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, he flagged off his campaign at the headquarters of Funtua Local Government Area of the State.

During the rally attended by a mammoth crowd of supporters held at the Aya Primary School, Dan-Marke promised to set up people’s friendly government that will put smiles on the faces of Katsina residents if elected.

He also vowed to end the lingering insecurity, poverty, and hunger and facilitate business activities, improve the standard of education, health, economy, and agriculture as well as empower women and youths.