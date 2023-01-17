I Will Construct Roads, Atiku Woos Ekiti Voters

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar wooed Ekiti voters a month before the general elections, pledging to construct and rehabilitate roads in the state if he is elected president of Nigeria.

He made the promise on Tuesday during the PDP presidential campaign in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The campaign had in attendance several PDP stalwarts both at the national and state level while the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose was absent.

“What I can assure you is that if you vote PDP into power next month, the way you have made us happy today, we will also make you happy in Ekiti State,” he stated.

“Some people are talking about the road from here to Akure. We will do it, not only that one but all the roads that connect you to other states, we shall construct them.”

Describing Ekiti as a centre of intellectual discourse, the former Vice President said the state has more educated residents when compared to other states of the federation.

If elected as President, the PDP flagbearer promised that his administration will ensure that the human resources in the state will be utilized.

“I can assure you that a PDP Federal Government will make use of the human capital that God has endowed you in Ekiti. It is your God-giving gift and we shall utilise that human resources that God has given you.

“Besides, we want to make sure that our young men and women have sources of income, and businesses to do. That is why I pledged to set aside $10 billion so that those young men and women who want to get involved in enterprises with the given capital so that they can achieve their live-time ambitions,” he added.

Atiku also asked Ekiti voters to protect their votes on February 25, thanking the people for their show of love to him and the PDP.