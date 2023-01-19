PVC Collection: Lagos Govt Declares Work-Free Days

The Lagos State Government has declared work-free days for public servants in the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This was contained in a circular issued by the Lagos State Head of Service (HoS) Hakeem Muri-Okunola. He said several cadres of public servants have been scheduled to pick their PVCs on designated days.

“Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centres are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas…”

According to him, the dates include January 24, 2023, for grade levels 01, 03, 07, and 15; Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for grade levels 02, 04, 08, and 13; Thursday, January 26, 2023, for grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17; and Friday, January 27, 2023, for grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16.

“Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” the HoS said.