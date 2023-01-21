I’ll Give You Good Life, Tinubu Woos Jigawa Voters

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu took his campaign train to Jigawa State on Saturday where he promised to give the people of the state good lives if elected in the February 25, 2023 poll.

“If you vote for me, you vote for progress, you vote for development, you vote for agricultural business, you vote for constant electricity, you vote for good life, good education.

“You will get good healthcare, you will get prosperity,” he told supporters at a rally in the North-West state on Saturday.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, was at the rally alongside his strong allies in the north including governors of Jigawa, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Borno, Yobe and Kebbi states.

Before now, Tinubu had boasted that his alliance with northern governors will deliver for him the bulk of the votes he needs to outsmart his main opponents including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).