I Remain Tinubu’s Ardent Supporter And Mobilizer Of Votes – Yahaya Bello

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has reassured supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of his unalloyed support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He condemned a Sunday publication claiming that he has withdrawn support for Tinubu, describing it as fake news. He demanded that regulatory bodies regarding journalism practice live up to their responsibilities.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bello who is the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, also reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that they are empowered by the 2022 Electoral Act to investigate and prosecute election fake news peddlers.



“I woke up to see that fake news in the air today. It’s most unfortunate and I am urging all the law enforcement agents and all regulatory bodies regarding journalism and media practitioners that are practicing in Nigeria to please live up to their responsibilities.

“The current electoral empowers even INEC to investigate things like this and prosecute the liars, those who perpetrate fake news, especially as far as this election is concerned.

“Let me further reassure millions of Nigerian youths and Nigerians, our followers and supporters across the world that I remain a very supportive, ardent supporter, mobilizer, campaigner, and driver of votes for our leader and president in the waiting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flag bearer of our great party the All Progressives Congress and my own brother, His Excellency Kashim Shettima,” Bello said.

He said it is incumbent on law enforcement agencies to take action against those behind the publication, while also demanding that the publication be retracted within 24 hours. He threatened legal action should the publishers fail to retract the publication.

The Kogi governor, who contested for the APC presidential ticket alongside Tinubu, recalled that he was the first among the contestants to give his blessings openly and declare to work for the former Lagos State governor even before he was approached to do so.

He said he is well convinced as the youth mobilizer of the Tinubu campaign that their efforts will deliver overwhelming victory for the party come February 25.