I Have Not Disappointed Anybody – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he has served Nigerians to the best of his ability, stressing that he has not disappointed anyone.

The President stated this during a courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu in continuation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and gubernatorial campaign rallies.

“I normally call on Emirs and Chiefs, whether on political or personal tours to States to show my gratitude,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“I like to mention that between 2003 and 2011, I visited all the local governments, and in 2019, when I was seeking my re-election for a second term, I visited all the States of the Federation and the people that turned out to see me were more than what anyone could buy or force and there, I made a promise and pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability and so far, I have not disappointed anybody.”

While acknowledging the warm reception accorded him and the continued show of love by Nigerians, Buhari said that the huge crowd that welcomed him wherever he went, was a demonstration of genuine love and loyalty.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bauchi, said it was delightful when political leaders in the modern state system honoured the traditional institutions with a courtesy call.

He thanked President Buhari for the landmark developments which his administration had brought to Bauchi State, declaring that the Kolmani Integrated Project remained a legacy for which Bauchi State and indeed the North East remained grateful.

“We cannot thank you enough and we follow the example of our Governor to express our greatest gratitude. We are also pleased that you have kept your promise of reforming the electoral processes through continuous and progressive reforms and by ensuring the independence of the electoral body, of which our son, Professor Mahmood Yakubu is the current head,” the Emir said.

“Your determination in this and other areas of governance has been an inspiration to all right – thinking people across the country,” added the Emir.