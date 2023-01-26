Abia LP Gov Candidate Condoles With Ikonne’s Family, Suspends Campaign

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Alex Otti has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Uche Ikonne.

Otti made this remark in a statement signed by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma made available to Channels Television on Wednesday.

He also suspended his campaigns for the rest of the week as a mark of honour to the late professor.

The LP governorship candidate recalled the exciting exchange of brotherly pleasantries during his last encounter with Ikonne at a public function, and regretted that death snatched him away from his family and loved ones, just a few days after he issued a press release praying and wishing him quick recovery.

“To learn that Prof. Ikonne has passed on a few days after we prayed and wished him quick recovery and return to the campaign trail, is to say the least very unfortunate, but we cannot question God who decided to call him back home at this time,” Otti said.

Otti sent heartfelt condolences to Ikonne’s family while praying that God would grant his soul eternal repose, and grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear his exit.