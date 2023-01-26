Nasarawa Bombing: 37 Persons Buried So Far, Says Gov. Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says 37 persons have so far been buried following a bomb blast in the area.

The incident occurred earlier in the week in the Doma Local Government Area of the state.

While giving an update about it, Governor Sule said 37 persons were buried on Wednesday.

“We buried 37 people yesterday. That is what I can tell you for sure. My colleague from Benue State also said some persons were buried yesterday all from the same incident,” he said on Thursday when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I would not be able to give you the exact figures but I can only tell you these were ones we received in Doma Local Government yesterday and God so kind, we were able to bury them.”

READ ALSO: Two Abducted Pupils Rescued In Nasarawa

The governor said the victims are from Nasarawa State.

“They are from Nasarawa State and are Fulani people,” he said. “I think all of them are from Nasarawa State,” the governor maintained.

One of the persons affected by the incident is Hassan Bello who lost nine children while six are hospitalised.

“My cattle were seized in Benue and I was asked to pay some monies for their release. I paid and then sent vehicles to convey the cattle,” he told Channels Television.

“When it got to Nasarawa, my children went to retrieve them and something blasted and killed my children and all the cattle. Nine of my children died and six are hospitalised; there are 17 persons who were helping me but they all died too.”

In a bid to douse the tension, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom after talks with his Nasarawa counterpart has agreed to release about 230 cows seized by livestock guards as part of enforcement of its anti-open grazing law.