Buhari Commissions Secondary School, Remodeled General Hospital In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commissioned the remodeled General Hospital located at Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina, his home state.

The facility is among the several projects executed so far by Governor Aminu Masari-led administration in the last seven and a half years to better the lives of citizens in the state.

According to the doctor in charge of the hospital, Dr Kamal Yusuf Usman, the hospital was upgraded into a highly competitive and well class facility where a lot of improvements have been done with structures, arts, and equipment installed to improve healthcare delivery and take care of the less privileged citizens mostly the vulnerable groups.

He explained that the 200-bed capacity hospital consisting of five departments has the capacity to attend to at least 251 patients per day.

“Before this project, we have dilapidated structures with a shortage of manpower and equipment in this facility,” he added.

In the meantime, the President has commissioned Government Day Secondary School, Musawa which was established in 2018 by the current state administration in an effort to uplift the standard of education in the state.

The principal, Yahaya Shu’aibu, while expressing gratitude to the President for the visit and Governor Masari’s effort, believed that the renovation will go down well to enhance the learning atmosphere for the students.

Shu’aibu further commended parents and guardians for sending their children/wards to school. He expressed happiness over the student enrollment register, retention, and the high level of turnout. According to him, 3,310 students are in the school.

In a related development, President Buhari commissioned the Gora-Makauraci-Mallamawa Road, Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku Road, as well as the rehabilitated and asphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum Road all located in Funtua and Daura Senatorial districts respectively.